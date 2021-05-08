How To Evolve Charizard In Pokemon Go? Figure Out The Pokemon Go Charizard Evolution Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. It allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Players want to learn how to evolve Charizard in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Charizard in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Charizard evolution in Pokemon Go is Mega Charizard X, to perform the Pokemon Go Charizard evolution, the players would need to use 200 Mega Charizard X energy. This evolution only lasts for 4 hours in the game. Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon in the game and the iconic series. It is a part of the first generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This Pokemon is best known for its relationship development with Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Anime series. Check out the Pokedex description for Charizard below:

Charizard flies around the sky in search of powerful opponents. It breathes fire of such great heat that it melts anything. However, it never turns its fiery breath on any opponent weaker than itself.

Charizard is an extremely strong Pokemon that can meltdown almost all of its enemies. Every player will be making their best attempts to try and catch this Pokemon in Pokemon Go to add it to their collection. Charizard will turn out to be one of the greatest assets in the player’s battling arsenal. Players should get well versed with Charizard best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Charizard stats below:

Pokémon GO Charizard is a Fire and Flying type Pokemon with a max CP of 3266, 223 attack, 173 defense and 186 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Charizard is vulnerable to Electric, Rock and Water type moves. Charizard is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Charizard's best moves are Fire Spin and Blast Burn (16.67 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE