How To Evolve Charmander In Pokemon Go? Pokemon Go Charmander Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go has become one of the most played handheld games. The game has been arranged in a way where players can truly step out of their homes and look for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are likewise looking to develop their current Pokemons to the next stage. Many of them need to get familiar with how to evolve Charmander in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Charmander in Pokemon Go?

Charmander evolution is Charmeleon and its evolution is Charizard, who is a flying fire-breathing dragon. Charmander evolution to Charmeleon costs 25 candies and the evolution to Charizard costs 100 candies. Charmander is one of the most popular Pokemon in the whole series of Pokemon games, shows, and movies. This Pokemon is mainly popular because of its final stage of evolution. Check out the Pokedex description for Charmander below:

The flame that burns at the tip of its tail is an indication of its emotions. The flame wavers when Charmander is enjoying itself. If the Pokémon becomes enraged, the flame burns fiercely.

Charmander is one of the 3 starter Pokemon of the Kanto region where players find the first generation of Pokemon. It is an incredibly powerful choice and valuable addition to the player’s Pokemon Collection. Pokemon Go Charmander is also a great choice for battle situations. Players derive the most out of this Pokemon by learning Charmander's best moveset, stats and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Charmander stats below:

Pokémon GO Charmander is a Fire type Pokemon with a max CP of 1108, 116 attack, 93 defense and 118 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Charmander is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water type moves. Charmander is boosted by Sunny weather. Charmander best moveset is Scratch and Flamethrower (8.51 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe. These players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE