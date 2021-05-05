How To Evolve Cottonee In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has become one of the popular games in the entire augmented reality-based gaming category. The constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids have kept its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Cottonee, how to evolve Cottonee in Pokemon Go, and more.

The basic details of Cottonee

Cottonee is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Poison, Fire, Steel, Flying, and Ice moves. The best moveset for Cottonee is Charm and Grass Knot when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 700. Cottonee evolves into Whimsicott. The Pokedex description stats that when attacked, Cottonee expels cotton from its body to create a diversion. The cotton it loses grows back in quickly. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to evolve Cottonee in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Cottonee in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Cottonee in Pokemon Go is very easy. You need 50 Cottonee candy to evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott in Pokémon Go. However, in addition to 50 of its candy, Pokémon Go players also need the Sun Stone evolution item to complete the transformation of Cottonee into Whimsicott. Both these Pokemon hails from the Unova region and have a significant vulnerability to poison attacks.

The biological details of Cottonee

Cottonee is a white, circular Pokémon. It has white, puffy sections on the top of its head and its underside. Behind it is a green, star-shaped section similar to the area where a plant connects to its produce. It has orange, oval-shaped eyes, and furled, notched leaves on the sides of its body. Cottonee is blown around by the wind because of its lightweight composition. The only circumstance in which it cannot be blown by the wind is when it has been soaked by rain, which weighs it down and makes it soggy.

Afterwards, this Pokémon will stay under a tree until it dries, so that it may be blown by the wind again. During the mating season, Cottonee blow in the wind in large groups. Its cotton can be used as a defensive mechanism that aids its self-defense. Cotttonee's cotton is used to manufacture top-quality pillows and beds that are soft, puffy, light, and airy. When Eldegoss's cotton is weaved together with Cottonee's, it makes a cloth that is popular with many luxury brands.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER