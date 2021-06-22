How To Evolve Croagunk In Pokemon Go Using Croagunk Candy?

The Pokemon universe has over 800 Pokemons and fans pick their favourite from the list. However, dual-type Pokemons offer a slight edge over native Pokemons. They are resistant to a lot of other types and have multiple offensive moves. Read further ahead to know how to evolve Croagunk in Pokemon Go, the poison-fighting type Pokemon. As with other creatures in the game, this would also be done using candies.

How to evolve Croagunk in Pokemon Go?

Like all the other Pokemons in the universe, the Croagunk also requires Croagunk candies to evolve. As discussed in a previous post, the candies are different for different species of Pokemons and each evolution requires a certain amount of candies to be spent in the game. The Croagunk evolution to Toxicroak requires 50 Croagunk candies, which can be acquired by capturing Pokemons and hatching eggs.

The Croagunk evolution is a simple process. In order to evolve a Croagunk, a player must capture one first. Like with other Pokemons, capturing multiple creatures rewards a player with Croagunk Candy. Now, once a player has 50 Croagunk candies, they can head over to the Pokemon's page in the game and click on evolve. The Croagunk then evolves into poison and fighting type Toxicrock, with higher damage and energy levels. The best offensive moves of the Croagunk are poison jab and sludge bomb.

Now that the evolution process of Croagunk in Pokemon Go has been explained in detail, details about the changes can prove to be helpful in the game. The Croagunk evolution turns the Pokemon into Toxicroak, which weighs almost double the original form. Toxicroak has a height of 1.35m which is 0.60m taller than Croagunk. Toxicroak also has a 154 HP and three offensive moves: sludge bomb, mud bomb and dynamic punch. The upcoming Pokemon Community Day is scheduled for July 3, 2021, and focuses on Tepig, the fire type Pokemon. During the event, players will encounter more and more Tepig, which can be captured to evolve into Emboar, using a total o 125 Tepig candies. Stay tuned for any other Pokemon Go update.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO WEBSITE