How To Evolve Dodrio In Pokemon Go? Find Detailed Step-by-step Guide Inside

Pokemon Go is a powerful and popular game that was released in 2016. Its players are continuing to be interested in the game thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Dodrio in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Dodrio and more.

The basic details of Dodrio

Dodrio is a Normal and Flying type Pokémon which evolves from Doduo. It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, and Electric moves. The best moveset for Dodrio is Steel Wing and Brave Bird when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 2362. The Poke description of Dodrio states that watch out if the three heads of Dodrio are looking in three separate directions. It's a sure sign that it is on its guard. Don't go near this Pokémon if it's being wary. It may decide to peck you. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Dodrio in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Dodrio in Pokemon Go?

Evolving to Dodrio from Doduo is pretty simple. You have to feed it with fifty Doduo candies to do it successfully. Unfortunately, you can’t evolve Dodrio to its next form. Dodrio doesn't currently have an evolution in the game. It is the final form of the Doduo evolution line.

The biological details of Dodrio

Dodrio is a large, wingless, three-headed avian Pokémon. Each head has a long, sharp beak and a black V-shaped, feather crest. It has bristly brown feathers covering its heads and upper body, while its lower half has a smooth layer of black feathers. Its tail consists of three pale red feathers with lighter tips. Its wingless body rests on two long and slender, but powerful legs with feet that have three clawed toes in front and one in back. A male has black necks, whereas a female has brown necks; both genders have brown legs. Each head has its own working brain and distinct personality. Each head represents and expresses either sorrow, anger, or joy. Despite being separate, it has the innate ability to use all three of its brains to collect data, formulate, and then execute complex plans and strategies. However, on occasion, it may overthink, which causes it to become immobilized and unable to carry out any action whatsoever. Being separate individuals on the same body, the three heads will continue to bicker until they, or at least one of them, get to eat. This satisfies the other two heads, quelling them and temporarily ending their infighting. Another form of adaptation that it has acquired is the ability to have at least one head alert at all times. Extreme caution is advised when all three heads are facing separate directions. It is in this state that it is the most dangerous and going near it may result in severe pecking.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER