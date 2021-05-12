How To Evolve Dratini In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Pokemon Go Dratini Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their home, while this one requires the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many want to learn how to evolve Dratini in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Dratini in Pokemon Go?

Dratini is one of the best Pokemon from the first generation of pokemon and is known to be found in the Kanto. Pokemon Go Dratini Evolution is Dragonair, Dragonair is one of the most iconic Pokemon thanks to its appearance in the early Pokemon series so having this pokemon will have sentimental value for many players. Pokemon Go Dratini evolution can be performed by feeding it 50 candy in the game. Check out the Pokedex description for Dratini below:

Dratini continually molts and sloughs off its old skin. It does so because the life energy within its body steadily builds to reach uncontrollable levels.

Dratini can be a strong pokemon to have when facing gyms and other trainers. This pokemon is a must-have for the players' Pokemon collection. Adding Dratini to the player’s battling arsenal will prove beneficial for them. To get the best out of this pokemon, players should learn Dratini best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Dratini below:

Pokémon GO Dratini is a Dragon type Pokemon with a max CP of 1136, 119 attack, 91 defense and 121 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Dratini is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy and Ice type moves. Dratini is boosted by Windy weather. Dratini's best moves are Dragon Breath and Aqua Tail (7.42 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Dratini.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE