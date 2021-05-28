How To Evolve Flareon In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Ever since its release in 2016, Pokemon continues to be a powerful force in the augmented reality-based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more and spending money on the in-game events. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Flareon in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Flareon and more.

The basic details of Flareon

Flareon comes under the Fire-type Pokémon. It evolves from Eevee. It is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water moves. The best moveset for Flareon is Fire Spin and Overheat. Max CP of Flareon is 3029. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Flareon in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Flareon in Pokemon Go?

You should understand one thing when it comes to evolving Flareon is that the next form of this Pokemon does not exist in the game. Flareon itself is an evolution of Eevee. It is the final Pokemon of its evolution line.

Flareon base stats

Attack, 246

Defense, 179.

Stamina, 163.

Flareon Max CP

Level 15, 1298.

Level 20, 1730.

Level 30, 2596.

Level 40, 3029.

Flareon Max CP with weather boost

Level 25, 2163.

Level 35, 2812.

Flareon Max HP

Level 40, 140.

Counter Pokemon for Flareon

Rampardos.

Kingler.

Landorus Therian form.

Kyogre.

Excadrill.

Other details of Flareon

Base capture rate, 12.5 percent.

Base flee rate, 6 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 5 KM.

All quick moves of Flareon

Quick move, Ember.

Damage, 10.

EPS, 10.

DPS, 12.

Quick move, Fire Spin.

Damage, 14.

EPPS, 9.1.

DPS, 15.3.

The biological details of Flareon in Pokemon Go

Flareon is a mammalian-type Pokemon. It has long ears and dark eyes. It also has a black nose and a couple of feet with three toes in each one. The bushy tail is an attractive feature of this Pokemon. The collar helps to cool its high body temperature. It inhales air and exhales it as fire. It roasts its prey before consuming. You will be able to find Flareon in the places where people live in groups. It is very rare to find a Flareon in the wild.

Pokemon Go update

We hope that we have given you a clear overview of how to evolve Flareon in Pokemon Go. among all the Pokemon in the game, Flareon has the largest family. We also hope that the stat details will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. All the very best!

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER