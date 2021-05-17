Last Updated:

How To Evolve Flygon In Pokemon Go? Know All About The Flygon Evolution Line

Flygon is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokemon with stats of 205 attack, a defence of 168, stamina of 190 & a max CP of 3008. So how to evolve Flygon in Pokemon Go?

Flygon is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokemon that has stats of 205 attack, a defence of 168, stamina of 190 and a max CP of 3008 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Thie Dragon-type Pokemon is weak against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Flygon's best moves are Dragon Tail and Earth Power and these have a DPS of 13.96. So how to evolve Flygon in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out about it as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Flygon Evolution 

In Pokemon Go every time a player catches a Pokemon, they will receive the candy of that species. Now evolution in Pokemon Go doesn't work like in the usual Pokemon RPG games so you need to collect a certain number of these candies to evolve that specific Pokemon. Evolving Flygon further is not possible as there are no further forms and Flygon is the final form of Trapinch. As of now, there are a total of 3 Pokemon in the Trapinch family. The first evolution is from Trapinch to Vibrava which costs 25 candies. Then Vibrava further evolves into Flygon which costs 100 Candy.

After you have collected enough candies, go to the map view and then tap on the Main Menu option. Now tap on Pokemon and select the one you want to evolve. In this case, it's Flygon. Tap the evolve button that is present in the Pokemon summary.

Flygon Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 205
  • It has a base defence of 168
  • It has base stamina of 190
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 3 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 1140
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1520
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2281
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 2661
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1901
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2471
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 162
  • It reaches a height of 2.01m
  • It reaches a weight of 82kg
  • The base capture rate is 5%
  • The base flee rate is 5%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

