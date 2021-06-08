How To Evolve Galarian Slowpoke In Pokemon Go? Check Out This Guide

Galarian Slowbro and Slowpoke have finally made their appearance in Pokémon Go. These Galarian varieties from Generation 1 were released alongside Mega Slowbro, Slowbro's Mega Evolution, during the A Very Slow Discovery event in Pokémon Go. In Pokemon Go, you'll need to catch a Slowbro before going for its Mega Evolution. So how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to know all about the Galarian Slowpoke evolution.

Pokemon Go Galarian Slowpoke

Method to obtain a Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke is a Psychic-type Pokemon that has stats of 109 attack, a defence of 98, stamina of 207, and a max CP of 1386 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. Galarian Slowpoke is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Windy weather. Slowpoke's (Galarian) best moves are Confusion and Psychic (8.59 DPS). Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:

Confusion + Psychic - DPS => 8.59

Iron Tail + Psychic - DPS => 7.92

Confusion + Surf - DPS => 7.48

Confusion + Psyshock - DPS => 7.38

Iron Tail + Psyshock - DPS => 7.08

Iron Tail + Surf - DPS => 6.96

You must first catch a Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go before you can contemplate evolving one. Because Galarian Slowpoke is making its debut as part of A Very Slow Discovery, there are several ways to catch it during the event: One-star raids are the first approach, and field research missions from the "A Very Slow Discovery" event are the second. 'Evolve 3 Slowpokes' or 'Win a raid in under 60 seconds' are two field research activities. It's also possible that the Galarian Slowpoke will be available in the 7km egg pool after this event is over.

After catching a Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go, your next goal will most likely be to evolve it into Galarian Slowbro. Like the rest of the Galarian Pokémon, it's worth noting that Slowpoke has a one-of-a-kind evolution requirement. While Galarian Slowpoke is your Buddy Pokémon, you must have 50 Slowpoke Candy and catch 30 poison-type Pokémon.

