How To Evolve Gardevoir In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Gardevoir was first introduced into the game as part of the main release of the Hoenn region Pokemon on December 8th, 2017. This Pokemon also has a Shiny form available. Gardevoir belongs to the Ralts family. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Gardevoir in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Gardevoir, and more.

The basic details of Gardevoir in Pokemon Go

Gardevoir comes under the Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon which evolves from Kirlia. It is weak to Poison, Ghost, and Steel moves. The best moveset for Gardevoir are Confusion and Psychic. Max CP of Gardevoir is 3093. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Gardevoir in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Gardevoir in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Gardevoir is pretty simple. In fact, you can follow the old method to do it successfully. However, you need an extra item when you go for its evolution process. In order to evolve Gardevoir to its next form Gallade, all you have to do is to feed Gardevoir 100 Gardevoir candy. After doing that, use the Sinnoh Stone to fully evolve it into its next form.

The biological details of Gardevoir in Pokemon Go

Gardevoir comes under the bipedal family. This Pokemon looks like a human and its body exactly resembles a floating gown. Most of the body of Gardevoir is white coloured, but its hair, arms, and its underside of the gown are green. Its hair curls beautifully over its face and extends up to the sides of its head. It has pure, reddish eyes. The short spikes behind the reddish eyes of Gardevoir resemble a masquerade mask. When you notice closely, you can see that it has long hands that consist of three fingers each. The slender white legs fit in attractively well with the body of Gardevoir. A powerful, fin-like horn can be seen extending from its chest, and a shorter, equally powerful, and more rounded horn extending from its backside. Both the front horn and its arms are always connected with a band of green. When we speak of its mega form, its body turns completely white. Only its gown remains green. After taking the mega form, its gown becomes longer and wider. This exactly resembles a bridal gown. In the mega form, its forearms are a lot thicker and you can see pointed hooves right above the elbows.

Gardevoir evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER