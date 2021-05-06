How To Evolve 'Goodra' In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has been bringing in several changes in the landscape of the augmented reality-based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players are interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Goodra in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Goodra and more.

The basic details of Goodra

Goodra is a Dragon type Pokémon that evolves from Sliggoo. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Dragon, and Ice moves. The best moveset for Goodra is Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 3505. The Poke description of Goodra states that this very friendly Dragon-type Pokémon will hug its beloved Trainer, leaving that Trainer covered in sticky slime. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Goodra in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Goodra in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Goodra isn’t a simple task of feeding some candies and getting the job done. You have to work hard to accomplish it. The complications are brand new. First, you have to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo. To do that successfully, you need to catch Goomy and spend 25 Goomy candy to evolve it into Sliggoo. After that, you have to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. Evolving Sliggoo into Goodra is where things get interesting and more challenging. The cost is 100 Goomy Candy, so make sure you have that available before attempting this. However, there is one more requirement, with a newly added item offering a chance to incorporate aspects of the main series games.

To evolve Sliggoo into Goodra it either needs to be raining or you must be within range of a Pokestop with an active Rainy Lure Module. These are brand new items to Pokémon GO, added as part of the Luminous Legends X event. You get one in the Timed Research quest, so every player should have one available to them if they complete it. Otherwise, you’ll either need to buy one or track one down that another player has used. Once near the active Rainy Lure just open the Sliggoo you wish to evolve and tap the Evolve button. It’ll consume 100 Goomy Candy, but the reward will be a brand new Goodra for use in raids and PvP battles. And that’s how to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo in Pokémon GO.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER