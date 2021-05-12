How To Evolve Ivysaur In Pokemon Go? Check Out The Pokemon Go Ivysaur Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go has been around for quite some time now. In the game, players can discover and get new Pokemon, they can likewise fight their current Pokemon with different players in League Cups and Pokemon Gyms to turn into a definitive Pokemon Master. Players can likewise endeavor different journeys and missions to acquire extra compensations in Pokemon Go. Many players want to learn how to evolve Ivysaur in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Ivysaur in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Ivysaur evolution is Venosaur who is one of the big 3 evolutions of the starter Pokemon. Pokemon Go Ivysaur evolution costs 100 candies to perform. Ivysaur is one of the main Pokemon from the Kanto region, which is the first generation of Pokemon. It has evolved from one of the starters of this region, Bulbasaur. Check out the Pokedex description for Ivysaur below:

There is a bud on this Pokémon's back. To support its weight, Ivysaur's legs and trunk grow thick and strong. If it starts spending more time lying in the sunlight, it's a sign that the bud will bloom into a large flower soon.

Ivysaur is one of the strong Pokemons in the game, and every player should try and find one for their collection of Pokemons in the game. Ivysaur can also be a good addition to the battling roster of the players and can really get the players out of some sticky situations. This Pokemon is best used when the players learn Ivysaur best moveset, stats and weaknesses. Here are the Pokemon Go Ivysaur stats:

Pokémon GO Ivysaur is a Grass and Poison type Pokemon with a max CP of 1921, 151 attack, 143 defense and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Ivysaur is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic type moves. Ivysaur is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Ivysaur best moveset is Vine Whip and Power Whip (11.39 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Ivysaur.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE