How To Evolve Meganium In Pokemon Go? Know About The Required Number Of Candies Here

IMAGE: Nintendo
Meganium is a Grass Pokémon that evolves from Bayleef. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Meganium's strongest moveset is Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant and it has a Max CP of 2,410. In total it has 3 evolutions from the base form and Meganium is the final form. So how to evolve Meganium in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out as of the latest Pokemon Go update.
Chicorita evolves into Bayleef by 25 rare candies and Meganium evolves from Bayleef by 100 candies. Meganium is one of the many Grass-type Pokemon, and due to this, it is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice attacks. It has a max CP of 2725, an attack of 168, a defence of 202 and stamina of 190 in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Meganium is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves. Meganium is boosted by Sunny weather.
As mentioned above. grass type Pokemon are weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use to battle and beat Meganium are Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Reshiram, Volcarona, Chandelure and Darmanitan (Standard).