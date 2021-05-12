How To Evolve Meganium In Pokemon Go? Know About The Required Number Of Candies Here

Meganium is a Grass Pokémon that evolves from Bayleef. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Meganium's strongest moveset is Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant and it has a Max CP of 2,410. In total it has 3 evolutions from the base form and Meganium is the final form. So how to evolve Meganium in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Meganium Evolution

Chicorita evolves into Bayleef by 25 rare candies and Meganium evolves from Bayleef by 100 candies. Meganium is one of the many Grass-type Pokemon, and due to this, it is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice attacks. It has a max CP of 2725, an attack of 168, a defence of 202 and stamina of 190 in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Meganium is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves. Meganium is boosted by Sunny weather.

As mentioned above. grass type Pokemon are weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use to battle and beat Meganium are Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Reshiram, Volcarona, Chandelure and Darmanitan (Standard).

Sableye Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 168

It has a base defence of 202

It has base stamina of 190

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 2 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,033

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,377

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,066

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,410

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,721

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,238

Max HP at Level 40 is 162

It reaches a height of 1.8m

It reaches a weight of 100.5kg

The base capture rate is 5%

The base flee rate is 5%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000

Candy cost for the Second Charge move is 10

IMAGE: Nintendo