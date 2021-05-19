How To Evolve Mightyena In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

From the date of its release, Pokemon Go has been adding a lot of Pokemon into the game and Mightyena is one among them. Constant updates from Niantic in terms of new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids have been keeping its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Mightyena in Pokemon Go, how to evolve Mightyena in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Mightyena

Mightyena is a Dark type Pokémon that evolves from Poochyena. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, and Bug moves. The best moveset for Mightyena is Bite and Play Rough when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 1926. The Pokedex description of Mightyena states that Mightyena gives obvious signals when it is preparing to attack. It starts to growl deeply and then flattens its body. This Pokémon will bite savagely with its sharply pointed fangs. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Mightyena in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Mightyena in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, at this moment in Pokemon Go, you wouldn’t be able to evolve Mightyena into its next form. Actually, Mightyena evolves from Poochyena, which costs 50 candy. Mithyena is the final form of this evolution line.

The biological details of Mightyena in Pokemon Go

Mightyena is a quadrupedal Pokémon that is based on a hyena. Its fur is mostly short and gray, but there is shaggy black fur on its lower legs, tail, and in two thick strips starting behind its eyes and running the length of its body. It has dark, triangular streak patterns below its eyes, which are red with yellow sclerae. Its ears are rhombus-shaped with dark insides, its nose is red, and it has gray paw pads. Mightyena lives in a pack in the wild. As a member of this pack follows the orders of its leader and chases down prey. It gives obvious signals when it is about to attack, as it starts to growl deeply and flattens its body. Mightyena defeats foes with perfectly coordinated teamwork. If its Trainer is very experienced, it will always obey their orders. Mightyena is prone to licking the faces of the people it's fond of. This species lives in grasslands and savannas.

