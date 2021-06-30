How To Evolve Palkia In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step-by-step Guide

There are very few Pokemon in the entire game that is Legendary multi-type and Palkia is one among them. This pokemon was first introduced into the game on January 19th, 2019. Actually, Palkia belongs to the Sinnoh region. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Palkia in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Palkia, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Palkia

Palkia comes under the legendary Water and Dragon-type Pokémon. It is weak to Fairy and Dragon moves. The best moveset for Palkia are Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor. Max CP of Palkia is 3991. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Palkia in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Palkia evolution

The next form of Palkia doesn’t exist in the game. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Palkia to its next form. Since it is a Legendary multi-type Pokemon, it wouldn’t evolve from another Pokemon either. So basically, it is from a one member family.

The biological details of Palkia in Pokemon Go

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Palkia is a Legendary multi-type Pokemon that can be found in the Sinnoh region. Its body is made of light purple colour. Its body consists of stripes and markings of a darker shade throughout and it has grey arms and waist. This pokemon has round-shaped plates on its shoulder area that are filled with purple stripes. At the end of the round-shaped area, you can see a couple of pearls lie attached with a grey rim encircling them. It also consists of fins that are at the backside. The arms of Palkia have extended formations resembling gauntlets. It also has bands around the wrist area. This Pokemon has a long neck and a pointed white crest at the top of its head. The white crest actually extends up to its wings. It also has 2 very powerful horn-like tusks at the sides of its jaws, and a pretty strong tail as well. The critical thing to notice is that it has faint cracks along the sides of its legs and tail. It is capable of flying too fast thanks to its 2 yellowish pearls. Palkia also has the ability to create space and other realities as it wishes. It can use this power to travel to faraway places and other dimensions.

Palkia evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER