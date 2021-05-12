How To Evolve Pidove In Pokemon Go? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Pidove is one of the Normal and Flying-type category Pokemon that has stats of 98 attack, a defence of 80, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 958 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. The weakness of this Pokemon is towards Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. So how to evolve Pidove in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Pidove Evolution

Pidove is a dual-type Normal/Flying Pokémon that was first introduced in Generation V. It is able to evolve into Tranquill starting from level 21 and the rest depends on the user as to when he wants to evolve this Pokemon. The next evolution comes at level 32 which turns it into Unfezant. The mechanics for evolving Pokemon in Pokemon Go is a lot different than the RPG Pokemon games. In this a player needs to collect items known as candies and every Pokemon has a specific no. of candies that they need for evolution. Currently, there are 3 Pokemon in the Pidove family. It will cost 12 candies for evolving Pidove into Tranquill and then 50 candies are needed to evolve Tranquill into Unfezant.

Pokemon Go Update - Luminous Legends Y: Yveltal joins Xerneas in Pokémon GO

Part 1 Date + Time Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Part 1 Features Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids and will stay in five-star raids for the duration of the event. Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. The following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild - Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Players who missed out on some Pokemons in Luminous Legends X will have another chance as a lot of them are coming back. These consist of Pokemon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy which will show up in the wild. Players who manage to finish the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event comes to an end will be able to encounter Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon. Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin are the Pokemon who will hatch from 7km eggs. Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more. Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon! The players will be able to make use of a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.



IMAGE: Nintendo