How To Evolve Ponyta In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Fire-type Pokemon

Ponyta is one of the Fire-type Pokemon that has stats of 170 attack, a defence of 127, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1919 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This fire Pokemon is weak against Ground, Rock and Water-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny weather. Ponyta's best moves are Ember and Fire Blast (9.99 DPS). Continue reading to know about how to evolve Ponyta in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Ponyta Evolution

Since Ponyta is a Fire-type Pokémon, it is weak against Ground, Rock and Water moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use against Ponyta are Landorus (Therian), Excadrill, Clawitzer, Aerodactyl, Mamoswine. As of now, there are only a total of 2 Pokemon in the Ponyta evolution family. Ponyta evolves into Rapidash and this will cost the players a total of 50 Candies.

Yveltal will soon be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Luminous Legends Y event! Mysteriously, Dark-type Pokémon will also be appearing more often, and Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. https://t.co/SYISqECR3v pic.twitter.com/y2k9my2QSi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 10, 2021

Pokemon Go Update - Luminous Legends Y: Yveltal joins Xerneas in Pokémon GO

Part 1 Date + Time Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Part 1 Features Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids and will stay in five-star raids for the duration of the event. Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. The following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild - Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Players who missed out on some Pokemons in Luminous Legends X will have another chance as a lot of them are coming back. These consist of Pokemon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy which will show up in the wild. Players who manage to finish the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event comes to an end will be able to encounter Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon. Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin are the Pokemon who will hatch from 7km eggs. Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more. Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon! You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.



IMAGE: Nintendo