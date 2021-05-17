How To Evolve Popplio In Pokemon Go? Know The Evolution Line Of Popplio

Popplio is one of the Water-type Pokemon that has stats of 120 attack, a defence of 103, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1276 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 7 in the Alola region. Since it is a water-type, it is weak against Electric and Grass-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Rain weather. So how to evolve Popplio in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article for a guide on it as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Popplio Evolution

In Pokemon Go every time a player catches a Pokemon, they will receive the candy of that species. Now evolution in Pokemon Go doesn't work like in the usual Pokemon RPG games so you need to collect a certain number of these candies to evolve that specific Pokemon. Popplio evolves into Brionne starting at level 17, and then Brionne further evolves into Primarina starting at level 34.

After you have collected enough candies, go to the map view and then tap on the Main Menu option. Now tap on Pokemon and select the one you want to evolve. In this case, it's Popplio. Tap the evolve button that is present in the Pokemon summary.

Pokemon Go Update - Luminous Legends Y: Yveltal joins Xerneas in Pokémon GO

Part 1 Date + Time Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Part 1 Features Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids and will stay in five-star raids for the duration of the event. Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. The following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild - Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Players who missed out on some Pokemons in Luminous Legends X will have another chance as a lot of them are coming back. These consist of Pokemon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy which will show up in the wild. Players who manage to finish the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event comes to an end will be able to encounter Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon. Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin are the Pokemon who will hatch from 7km eggs. Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more. Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon! The players will be able to make use of a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.



IMAGE: Nintendo