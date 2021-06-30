How To Evolve Reshiram In Pokemon Go: Read The Detailed Step-by-step Guide

Ever since its launch, Pokemon Go has been introducing a lot of Legendary Pokemon and Reshiram is one among them. In fact, it is a Legendary multi-type Pokemon. It has a Shiny form available, but it is very rare that you get one. This Pokemon belongs to the Unova region. Actually, Reshiram was first introduced into the game as part of the raid battle Pokemon. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Reshiram in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Reshiram, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Reshiram

Reshiram comes under the legendary Dragon and Fire-type Pokémon. It is weak to Dragon, Ground, and Rock moves. The best moveset for Reshiram are Fire Fang and Overheat. Max CP of Reshiram is 4038. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Reshiram in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Reshiram evolution

The next form of Reshiram doesn’t exist in the game. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Reshiram to its next form in Pokemon Go.

The biological details of Reshiram in Pokemon Go

Reshiram comes under the bipedal family. Its body is mainly white in colour. This Pokemon has draconic, avian, and mammalian traits that help it to survive better. When it is angry, it releases hot streams of flames that come out of the upper part of the snout and at the back of its head. The 2 protrusions that stick out of the mane look like the ears. The face of Reshiram is featured with spiky thorns and it has a small, pointed extension below its chin area. The eyes of this Pokemon have black pupils and black irises. When you notice closely, you can see that 2 sharp teeth are visible when its mouth is open. The teeth can be located one in the upper jaw and one in the lower one. It has a long and slender neck that consists of a fluffy, collar-like protrusion sticking out of grey-coloured glass-like neckbands. The arms are its unique-looking body part. The arms start like a regular arm, but then extend and gives a wing-like appearance. At the end of the arms, it has 4 claws that resemble hands. The plates that you find at the back of its hands resemble a colour pattern that is of its neck rings. The tail of Reshiram looks like a collection of ribbons.

Reshiram evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER