How To Evolve Scizor In Pokemon Go? Check Out The Details In This Guide

From the date of its launch, Pokemon Go has been introducing a lot of multi-type Pokemon and Scizor is one among them. Scizor was first introduced as part of the main release of the Johto region on February 16th, 2021. This Pokemon also has a Shiny form available in the game. Scizor belongs to the Scyther family. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Scizor in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Scizor, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Scizor

Scizor comes under the Bug & Steel-type Pokémon which evolves from Scyther. It is weak to Fire moves. The best moveset for Scizor is Fury Cutter and Iron Head. The max CP of Scizor is 3001. In the next section, we will look at how to evolve Scizor in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Scizor in Pokemon Go?

Scizor doesn’t have a next form. What it means is that you wouldn’t be able to evolve Scizor in Pokemon Go. to evolve Scyther into Scizor, all you need to have is 50 Scizor candy and a special Metal coat.

The biological details of Scizor in Pokemon Go.

Scizor is a bipedal Pokemon that looks like an insect. It has a red skeleton. Sometimes, it looks metallic as well. It consists of forewings that are grey coloured and the hind wings appear the same. Both these wings will have a simple, curved structure. The head of this Pokemon is kite-shaped and three horns extend above its forehead and dark, yellowish eyes. When you notice closely, you will get to see that its necks and its thorax give an appearance that it is being exposed. They also project black coloured skin around the area. It has a large abdomen that has three thick stripes below the waist area and those stripes are black coloured. The female Scizor has a larger abdomen than the male Scizor. It has a powerful, broad shoulder. Its arms are usually thin. The pincers that connect both the arms and the shoulders make one-third of its body weight. The legs of Scizor are defined by large hip joints. Its feet have two clawed toes that can be found in both the front and back areas. Its claws are very strong that it has the ability to stab through even the concrete walls.

Scizor evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER