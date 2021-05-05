How To Evolve Shellder In Pokemon Go? Find Out The Required Number Of Candies

Quick links:
IMAGE: Nintendo
Shellder is one of the Water-type Pokemon that has stats of 116 attack, a defence of 134, stamina of 102 and a max CP of 1221 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This Pokemon is weak against Electric and Grass-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Rain weather. Shellder's best moves are Tackle and Bubble Beam (6.40 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve shellder in Pokemon Go and more.
Currently, there are a total of 2 Pokémon in the Shellder family and Shellder evolves into Cloyster by using 50 Candy. Since Shellder is a Water-type Pokémon, this makes it vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use to beat Shellder are Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, Deoxys (Attack), Deoxys (Normal), Electivire.
Shellder Base Statistics
Players should expect a Limited Research event featuring the Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon Marill as Fairy-type Pokémon begin to appear more frequently in the wild during the Luminous Legends X event. Players will be able to complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might even come across a Shiny Marill.
You'll also be able to complete Field Research tasks that lead to interactions with Marill, which are only available during the case. Players should always be conscious of their environment and follow local health authority guidelines while playing Pokémon Go, according to the developer company Niantic's update site.