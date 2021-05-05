How To Evolve Shellder In Pokemon Go? Find Out The Required Number Of Candies

Shellder is one of the Water-type Pokemon that has stats of 116 attack, a defence of 134, stamina of 102 and a max CP of 1221 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This Pokemon is weak against Electric and Grass-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Rain weather. Shellder's best moves are Tackle and Bubble Beam (6.40 DPS). Continue reading to know how to evolve shellder in Pokemon Go and more.

Pokemon Go Shellder Evolution

Currently, there are a total of 2 Pokémon in the Shellder family and Shellder evolves into Cloyster by using 50 Candy. Since Shellder is a Water-type Pokémon, this makes it vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use to beat Shellder are Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, Deoxys (Attack), Deoxys (Normal), Electivire.

Shellder Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 116

It has a base defence of 134

It has base stamina of 102

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 1 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 463

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 617

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 926

Max CP at Level 40 is 1,080

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 771

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,003

Max HP at Level 40 is 92

It reaches a height of 0.3m

It reaches a weight of 4kg

The base capture rate is 50%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Pokemon Go Update - May Limited Research featuring Marill

Players should expect a Limited Research event featuring the Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon Marill as Fairy-type Pokémon begin to appear more frequently in the wild during the Luminous Legends X event. Players will be able to complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might even come across a Shiny Marill.

You'll also be able to complete Field Research tasks that lead to interactions with Marill, which are only available during the case. Players should always be conscious of their environment and follow local health authority guidelines while playing Pokémon Go, according to the developer company Niantic's update site.

IMAGE: Nintendo