How To Evolve Shiftry In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Pokemon Go Shiftry Evolution Guide

Pokemon Go has truly simulated the world of Pokemon into reality. Players are always engrossed in the game trying to find and catch new Pokemon for their collection. There are many other activities players can take part in the game which include research tasks, hatching eggs, quests, events, and much more. The game has created a need for the players to learn about new pokemon, their characteristics, and how to catch them in the game. All this information helps the players excel in Pokemon Go. The question, 'how to evolve Shiftry in Pokemon Go?’, has many players puzzled.

How to evolve Shiftry in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Shiftry evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Seedot and it evolves from Nuzleaf. Shiftry is a part of the third generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Hoenn region. Shiftry has a wooden body, has leaves for hands, and very long white-coloured hair that extends to the ground. Check out the Pokedex description for Shiftry below:

Shiftry is a mysterious Pokémon that is said to live atop towering trees dating back over a thousand years. It creates terrific windstorms with the fans it holds.

Shiftry is a fantastic pokemon and every player should consider adding it to their Pokemon collection. Players can also try and catch Shiny Shiftry in Pokemon Go, but keep in mind, Shiny encounters are rare occurrences. This Pokemon knows how to hold its ground and the players should add it to their battling arsenal as soon as they manage to catch them. To get the best out of this Pokemon, players should get well versed with Shiftry best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Shiftry Stats below:

Pokémon GO Shiftry is a Grass and Dark type Pokemon with a max CP of 2637, 200 attack, 121 defense and 207 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Shiftry is vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison type moves. Shiftry is boosted by Sunny and Fog weather. Shiftry's best moves are Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade (14.93 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe; these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Shiftry.

