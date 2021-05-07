How To Evolve Skarmory In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Guide On This Flying/steel-type Pokemon

Skarmory is one of the Steel and Flying-type Pokemon with stats: an attack of 148, defence of 226, stamina of 163 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Skarmory is weak against Electric and Fire-type moves and its moves get boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Skarmory's best moves are Steel Wing and Sky Attack (10.96 DPS). So how to evolve Skarmory in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to know more about Pancham as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Skarmory Evolution

Skarmory has been spotted all over the place and in a variety of biomes, but particularly near grass and parks. It's also been seen by water and near the spawning grounds of Magikarp, Psyduck, and Slobro. Others also discovered Skarmory in mountain biomes, which also happen to be home to Dragonites, Clefairys, and Nidorans. For those who are looking for Skarmory evolutions, there are none. As of now, this Pokemon doesn't have any other forms. Evolving any Pokemon in Pokemon Go required candies and these can be easily obtained by doing activities with the Pokemon like walking with them, hatching eggs, etc. Here are some methods:

Get extra Candy from using Berries at Gyms

Transferring Pokémon

Catching Pokémon

Get Candy from hatching Eggs in Pokémon Go

Get Candy from walking with a Buddy Pokémon

Skarmory Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 148

It has a base defence of 226

It has base stamina of 163

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 2 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 903

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,204

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,807

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,108

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,506

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,958

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

It reaches a height of 1.7m

It reaches a weight of 50.5kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 9%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

IMAGE: Nintendo