How To Evolve Skarmory In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Guide On This Flying/steel-type Pokemon

IMAGE: Nintendo
Skarmory is one of the Steel and Flying-type Pokemon with stats: an attack of 148, defence of 226, stamina of 163 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Skarmory is weak against Electric and Fire-type moves and its moves get boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Skarmory's best moves are Steel Wing and Sky Attack (10.96 DPS). So how to evolve Skarmory in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to know more about Pancham as of the latest Pokemon Go update.
Skarmory has been spotted all over the place and in a variety of biomes, but particularly near grass and parks. It's also been seen by water and near the spawning grounds of Magikarp, Psyduck, and Slobro. Others also discovered Skarmory in mountain biomes, which also happen to be home to Dragonites, Clefairys, and Nidorans. For those who are looking for Skarmory evolutions, there are none. As of now, this Pokemon doesn't have any other forms. Evolving any Pokemon in Pokemon Go required candies and these can be easily obtained by doing activities with the Pokemon like walking with them, hatching eggs, etc. Here are some methods: