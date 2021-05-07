How To Evolve 'Swablu' In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since 2016, Pokemon Go has been making significant changes in the augmented reality-based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Swablu in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Swablu and more.

The basic details of Swablu

Swablu is a Normal and Flying type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, and Electric moves. The best moveset for Swablu is Peck and Aerial Ace when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. it has a Max CP of 824. Swablu evolves into Altaria. The Pokedex description of Swablu states that Swablu has light and fluffy wings that are like cottony clouds. This Pokémon is not frightened of people. It lands on the heads of people and sits there like a cotton-fluff hat. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Swablu in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Swablu in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Swablu to its next form is a big challenge simply because of its huge candy requirement. You need to have 400 Swablu candy to evolve Swablu to Altaria. Although Swablu is a great Pokemon to have in your team, Altaria is a week creature. So don’t beat yourself even if you don’t have any chance of evolving Swablu.

The biological details of Swablu

Swablu is an avian Pokémon with a round, blue body. Since it has no discernible neck, its body appears to be all head. There are two long feathers on top of its head, and it has a short, rounded white beak and beady, black eyes. Its wings are fluffy and white, resembling cotton or clouds and are made of air. The wings have a light and fluffy feel. It has tiny, white feet and two pointed tail feathers. Swablu does not like dirty surroundings, so it cleans things with its cottony wings diligently. It uses streams and freshwater springs to wash its wings when they become dirty from polishing. It is commonly found living in flocks in forested habitats but often flies closer to towns during the spring. Swablu is very friendly and largely unafraid of humans. As a result, it frequently perches on people's heads like a fluffy hat. Swablu can easily hide from foes in clouds thanks to its appearance.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER