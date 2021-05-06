How To Evolve Throh In Pokemon Go? Here's More About This Fighting Type Pokemon

The Pokemon Go players have constantly been trying to find new Pokemons and increase their collection. One of the easiest ways to improve your collection is by catching the Pokemons and evolving them with the help of candies. Thus the players have been asking specific questions like how to evolve Throh in Pokemon Go. Here’s all the information we have about the Pokemon Go Throh evolution.

How to evolve Throh in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go makers have not yet added an evolution form of this popular fighting type Pokemon. The best option for the player to catch Throh is by roaming around in the game trying to come across one of these Pokemons. Pokemon Go Throh is a popular fighting type Pokemon that is not easy to catch. These Pokemons have a rare spawning rate in the game and are thus a trending topic amongst gamers. A number of sites online suggest that this Pokemon can only be found in North America, South America and Africa.

The players cannot even evolve any Pokemon to turn them into Pokemon Go Throh. They will need to catch this Pokemon by roaming around in the game. It is usually found in the Unova region and is most vulnerable to Fairy, Flying and Psychic type attacks in the game. Its powers are usually boosted by the presence of cloudy weather, and Low Kick and Focus Blast are some of its most effective moves available in the game. Apart from this, here is also a small video that can help you out with all your doubts about this Pokemon. Here are some important Pokemon Go Throh stats that can help you know more about this popular fighting type Pokemon.

Throh Base Stats

Max CP: 2896

Attack: 172

Defense: 160

Stamina: 260

Generation: Generation 5

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 7%

Buddy Distance: 5 km

Pokédex Height: 1.3 m

Pokédex Weight: 55.5 kg

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

Throh Best Moveset

Low Kick + Focus Blast

Zen Headbutt + Focus Blast

Low Kick + Body Slam

Low Kick + Low Sweep

Zen Headbutt + Body Slam

Zen Headbutt + Low Sweep

Throh Weaknesses

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Flying type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Throh Resistances

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Rock type

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER