Last Updated:

How To Evolve Throh In Pokemon Go? Here's More About This Fighting Type Pokemon

How to evolve Throh in Pokemon Go is a popular question asked by the gamers. So we have listed some information about evolving this Pokemon in the game. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
how to evolve throh in pokemon go

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER


The Pokemon Go players have constantly been trying to find new Pokemons and increase their collection. One of the easiest ways to improve your collection is by catching the Pokemons and evolving them with the help of candies. Thus the players have been asking specific questions like how to evolve Throh in Pokemon Go. Here’s all the information we have about the Pokemon Go Throh evolution. 

How to evolve Throh in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go makers have not yet added an evolution form of this popular fighting type Pokemon. The best option for the player to catch Throh is by roaming around in the game trying to come across one of these Pokemons. Pokemon Go Throh is a popular fighting type Pokemon that is not easy to catch. These Pokemons have a rare spawning rate in the game and are thus a trending topic amongst gamers. A number of sites online suggest that this Pokemon can only be found in North America, South America and Africa. 

The players cannot even evolve any Pokemon to turn them into Pokemon Go Throh. They will need to catch this Pokemon by roaming around in the game. It is usually found in the Unova region and is most vulnerable to Fairy, Flying and Psychic type attacks in the game. Its powers are usually boosted by the presence of cloudy weather, and Low Kick and Focus Blast are some of its most effective moves available in the game. Apart from this, here is also a small video that can help you out with all your doubts about this Pokemon. Here are some important Pokemon Go Throh stats that can help you know more about this popular fighting type Pokemon. 

Throh Base Stats

  • Max CP: 2896 
  • Attack: 172 
  • Defense: 160
  • Stamina: 260
  • Generation: Generation 5
  • Category: Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 7%
  • Buddy Distance: 5 km
  • Pokédex Height: 1.3 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 55.5 kg
  • Can be put in a gym: Yes
  • Can be transferred: Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

Throh Best Moveset

  • Low Kick + Focus Blast
  • Zen Headbutt + Focus Blast
  • Low Kick + Body Slam
  • Low Kick + Low Sweep
  • Zen Headbutt + Body Slam
  • Zen Headbutt + Low Sweep

Throh Weaknesses

  • 160.0% Damage - Fairy type
  • 160.0% Damage - Flying type
  • 160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Throh Resistances

  • 62.5% Damage - Bug type
  • 62.5% Damage - Dark type
  • 62.5% Damage - Rock type

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER

READ | Pokemon Go: is Cottonee Shiny? Learn all about it in this guide
READ | How to evolve Cottonee in Pokemon Go? A detailed, step by step guide
READ | How to evolve Trapinch in Pokemon Go? Learn how to get Trapinch and more
READ | How to evolve Goomy in Pokemon go? Here is a brief guide on this dragon-type Pokemon
First Published:
COMMENT