How To Evolve Vileplume In Pokemon Go? Follow This Detailed Step-by Step-guide

Pokemon Go has made significant changes in the augmented reality-based gaming category for sure. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players are continuing to be interested in the game for a long time. You will be able to play Pokemon Go on both android and iOS based smartphones. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to evolve Vileplume in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Vileplume and more.

The basic details of Vileplume

Vileplume is a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon that evolves from Gloom. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic moves. The best moveset for Vileplume is Razor Leaf and Solar Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 2,559. The Poke description of Vileplume states that the toxic pollen of Vileplume triggers atrocious allergy attacks. That's why it is advisable never to approach any attractive flowers in a jungle. However, pretty they may be. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Vileplume in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Vileplume in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Vileplume to its next form is a little bit tricky. You wouldn’t be able to directly evolve Vileplume into its next form by feeding some candies and getting the job done. Rather, you have to start everything from the beginning. First, you need to get Oddish, evolve it into its first form called Gloom, and then you have to make a decision on whether to evolve Gloom into either Vileplume or Bellossom, depending on the Pokemon you want to have according to your situation in the game. If you want to evolve Gloom into Vileplume, you’ll need to spend 100 Oddish Candy. If you want to evolve Gloom into Bellossom instead, you’ll need 100 Oddish Candy and a Sun Stone evolutionary item. There’s no trick to evolving Gloom into either of these Pokemon. That is, you don’t have to worry about the gender of Gloom, stats, and so on. You simply need to collect the required items and press the Evolve button. You will receive the Pokemon you want. And that’s all there is to it when it comes to evolving Vileplume in Pokemon Go. Hope this guide is informative!

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER