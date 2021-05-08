How To Evolve Wartortle In Pokemon Go? Find Out The Pokemon Go Wartortle Evolution Process

Pokemon Go has truly simulated the world of Pokemon into reality. Players are always engrossed in the game trying to find and catch new Pokemon for their collection. There are many other activities players can take part in the game which include research tasks, hatching eggs, quests, events, and much more. The game has created a need for the players to learn about new pokemon, their characteristics, and how to catch them in the game. All this information helps the players excel in Pokemon Go. However, the question, ‘How to evolve Wartortle in Pokemon Go?’, has many players puzzled.

How to evolve Wartortle in Pokemon Go?

Wartortle is an evolution of one of the starter Pokemons from the Kanto region, the first generation of Pokemon. Wartortle is the evolution of Squirtle and Pokemon Go Wartortle evolution is Blastoise. It takes 100 candy to perform the Pokemon Go Wartortle evolution. Wartortle looks like a super-powered turtle with water abilities. It is a great addition to the player’s Pokemon collection. Players can also include Wartortle in their Battling Arsenal to receive an upper hand on their enemies. To use this Pokemon in a battle the players should first be well versed with Wartortle's best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Wartortle Stats below:

Pokémon GO Wartortle is a Water type Pokemon with a max CP of 1682, 126 attack, 155 defense and 153 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Wartortle is vulnerable to Electric and Grass type moves. Wartortle is boosted by Rain weather. Wartortle best moveset is Water Gun and Hydro Pump (8.83 DPS).

