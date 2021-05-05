How To Evolve Yamask In Pokemon Go? Learn Pokemon Go Yamask Evolution And More

Pokemon Go has been around for some time now, it acquires all Pokemon fun a handheld gadget. Players can discover and get new Pokemon, they can likewise fight their current Pokemon with different players in League Cups and Pokemon Gyms to turn into a definitive Pokemon Master. Players can likewise endeavor different journeys and missions to acquire extra compensations in Pokemon Go. Players want to learn how to evolve Yamask in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Yamask in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Yamask evolution is Cofagrigus and the players can perform the Pokemon Go Yamask evolution by feeding it 50 candy in the game. Yamask is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. Yamask looks like a black bird, with red eyes and it carries a mask along with it. Check out the Pokedex description of Yamask below:

Each of them carries a mask that used to be its face when it was human. Sometimes they look at it and cry.

Pokemon Go Yamask stats

Yamask is one of the strong Pokemon and the players should consider adding it to their Pokemon collection, in order to complete the roster. This Dark-type Pokemon can turn out to be a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal. In order to get the best out of this pokemon, the players should take a gander at Yamask best moveset, weakness and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Yamask stats below:

Pokémon GO Yamask is a Ghost type Pokemon with a max CP of 1110, 95 attack, 141 defense and 116 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Yamask is vulnerable to Dark and Ghost type moves. Yamask is boosted by Fog weather. Yamask's best moves are Astonish and Shadow Ball (6.78 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. It uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Image: pokemongohub.net Website