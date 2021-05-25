How To Evolve Zigzagoon In Pokemon Go? Follow This Brief Guide To Find Out

Zigzagoon is a Normal Pokemon who is weak against Fighting moves and its strongest moveset is Tackle & Return. Along with having a Max CP of 508, the Pokedex says that Zigzagoon wanders about aimlessly at all times. This Pokémon does so because it is an inquisitive creature. It becomes engrossed in whatever it happens to come across. So how to evolve Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out about the best ways for evolving this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Zigzagoon Evolution

Zigzagoon evolution turns it into linoone which costs 50 candies and further evolution turns it into Obstagoon and this costs 100 candies. So how to obtain these candies? One of the ways is to hatch eggs and this rewards you with candies. Next, you can walk with your Pokemon for earning more of these items. The more kilometres you rack up, the more Candy you can earn for your friend, similar to egg-hatching. Interestingly, different Pokemon necessitate different distances for you to walk. To get a Candy for Slowpoke, for example, you must walk 3 kilometres. After walking the exact distance, you just get one candy. Now in the case of Zigzagoon, you don't need to walk 3 kilometres but only 1 as the buddy walk distance required for Zigzagoon is 1 kilometre.

Pokemon Go Update

The latest news regarding the Pokemon Go updates is of the issues with ongoing events. Some of these are mentioned below:

During a Team GO Rocket or Team Leader war, Melmetal's Charged Attack that increases or decreases stats causes the Charged Attack and Switch buttons to vanish. The Trainer's Charged Attack and Switch buttons will vanish when Melmetal uses a Charged Attack that applies an impact that increases or decreases stats, and they will be unable to take any actions. This ongoing issue has now been resolved and players just need to restart their games.

And when the referred Trainer completes the referral milestone for the Kanto Gold medal, the referring Trainer's referral milestone is not marked as achieved. Even if the referred Trainer earns the Kanto Gold medal, the referring Trainer will not collect the prizes because their corresponding referral target has not been met. This issue is currently being investigated and resolution will soon be dispatched into the game.

Even if the shiny version of the opponent Pokèmon has not yet been published, Ditto could appear as it. Ditto can appear in battle as a shiny version of an opponent Pokèmon that has not yet been released in Pokèmon GO. This problem has been resolved for the time being, and players will be able to see the improvements in the upcoming update (0.209).

IMAGE: Nintendo