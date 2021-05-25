How To Evolve Zigzagoon In Pokemon Go? Follow This Brief Guide To Find Out

Quick links:
Zigzagoon is a Normal Pokemon who is weak against Fighting moves and its strongest moveset is Tackle & Return. Along with having a Max CP of 508, the Pokedex says that Zigzagoon wanders about aimlessly at all times. This Pokémon does so because it is an inquisitive creature. It becomes engrossed in whatever it happens to come across. So how to evolve Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out about the best ways for evolving this Pokemon.
Zigzagoon evolution turns it into linoone which costs 50 candies and further evolution turns it into Obstagoon and this costs 100 candies. So how to obtain these candies? One of the ways is to hatch eggs and this rewards you with candies. Next, you can walk with your Pokemon for earning more of these items. The more kilometres you rack up, the more Candy you can earn for your friend, similar to egg-hatching. Interestingly, different Pokemon necessitate different distances for you to walk. To get a Candy for Slowpoke, for example, you must walk 3 kilometres. After walking the exact distance, you just get one candy. Now in the case of Zigzagoon, you don't need to walk 3 kilometres but only 1 as the buddy walk distance required for Zigzagoon is 1 kilometre.
