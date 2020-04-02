How To Find Bunny Day Recipes In Animal Crossing And Where To Find Them?

Zipper T. Bunny will be visiting your island to bring the Bunny Day festivities. The event involves some exciting activities and tasks for you to hunt for eggs and craft them into a variety of special limited-time Bunny Day-themed clothing and decor for your home and island. And players who can locate and craft all the recipes will be getting a special reward from the little bunny.

How to find Bunny Day recipes?

There are a number of different ways to get new Bunny Day recipes during the event. Here’s all you need to know:

Zipper T. Bunny:

You will receive your first recipe from the yellow rabbit Zipper T. Bunny to get you started. In case you were not able available on the first day of Bunny Day event, you will get a letter from Zipper T. Bunny in the mail which will have a recipe attached.

Shoot down colourful Bunny Day balloons:

Apart from getting eggs, there are chances that you may also get a new recipe when you start popping colourful balloons.

Interact with the villagers:

Your villagers will also be very excited about the ongoing Bunny Day festivities. So make sure that you go around and speak to as many villagers as you can, and they might just give you some exciting new recipes to craft.

Message in a bottle:

As you take a walk along the beaches, it is likely that you may come across a multi-coloured bottle washed on the shore. Open the bottle and you should see a new Bunny Day recipe inside.

Continue to collect eggs:

As you keep adding more eggs to the inventory, your character might just come up with a new Bunny Day recipe of their own.

Animal Crossing: All Bunny Day recipes

Here is a list of all the items that you can create and the items you will require to craft them:

Bunny Day Bed

1 Earth Egg

1 Stone Egg

1 Leaf Egg

1 Wood Egg

1 Sky Egg

1 Water Egg

Bunny Day Wall Clock

3 Sky Eggs

Bunny Day Stool

3 Water Eggs

Bunny Day Vanity

4 Leaf Eggs

Bunny Day Table

4 Stone Eggs

Bunny Day Wreath

1 Earth Egg

1 Stone Egg

1 Leaf Egg

1 Wood Egg

1 Sky Egg

1 Water Egg

Bunny Day Crown

1 Earth Egg

1 Stone Egg

1 Leaf Egg

1 Wood Egg

1 Sky Egg

1 Water Egg

Bunny Day Bag

1 Earth Egg

1 Stone Egg

1 Leaf Egg

1 Wood Egg

1 Sky Egg

1 Water Egg

Bunny Day Fence

1 Earth Egg

1 Stone Egg

1 Leaf Egg

1 Wood Egg

1 Sky Egg

1 Water Egg

Bunny Day Wall

2 Earth Eggs

2 Stone Eggs

2 Leaf Eggs

2 Wood Eggs

2 Sky Eggs

2 Water Eggs

Bunny Day Flooring

2 Earth Eggs

2 Stone Eggs

2 Leaf Eggs

2 Wood Eggs

2 Sky Eggs

2 Water Eggs

Bunny Day Rug

1 Earth Egg

1 Stone Egg

1 Leaf Egg

1 Wood Egg

1 Sky Egg

1 Water Egg

Bunny Day Arch

2 Earth Eggs

2 Stone Eggs

2 Leaf Eggs

2 Wood Eggs

2 Sky Eggs

2 Water Eggs

Bunny Day Merry Balloons

1 Leaf Egg

1 Sky Egg

1 Earth Egg

Bunny Day Festive Balloons

1 Wood Egg

1 Water Egg

1 Stone Egg

Bunny Day Glowy Garland

1 Earth Egg

1 Stone Egg

1 Leaf Egg

1 Wood Egg

1 Sky Egg

1 Water Egg

Bunny Day Lamp

4 Wood Eggs

Wobbling Zipper Toy

4 Earth Eggs

4 Stone Eggs

4 Leaf Eggs

4 Wood Eggs

4 Sky Eggs

4 Water Eggs

Egg Party Dress

2 Earth Eggs

2 Stone Eggs

2 Leaf Eggs

2 Wood Eggs

2 Sky Eggs

2 Water Eggs

Egg Party Hat

2 Stone Eggs

2 Earth Eggs

2 Leaf Eggs

2 Wood Eggs

2 Sky Eggs

2 Water Eggs

Reward for crafting all Bunny Day recipes

You will be rewarded after you are done crafting all the Bunny Day furniture and decor recipes. However, it is not known what the reward will be.

Image credits: Nintendo | iMore