How To Find Bunny Day Recipes In Animal Crossing And Where To Find Them?

Zipper T. Bunny will be visiting your island to bring the Bunny Day festivities. The event involves some exciting activities and tasks for you to hunt for eggs and craft them into a variety of special limited-time Bunny Day-themed clothing and decor for your home and island. And players who can locate and craft all the recipes will be getting a special reward from the little bunny.
There are a number of different ways to get new Bunny Day recipes during the event. Here’s all you need to know:
You will receive your first recipe from the yellow rabbit Zipper T. Bunny to get you started. In case you were not able available on the first day of Bunny Day event, you will get a letter from Zipper T. Bunny in the mail which will have a recipe attached.
Apart from getting eggs, there are chances that you may also get a new recipe when you start popping colourful balloons.
Your villagers will also be very excited about the ongoing Bunny Day festivities. So make sure that you go around and speak to as many villagers as you can, and they might just give you some exciting new recipes to craft.
As you take a walk along the beaches, it is likely that you may come across a multi-coloured bottle washed on the shore. Open the bottle and you should see a new Bunny Day recipe inside.
As you keep adding more eggs to the inventory, your character might just come up with a new Bunny Day recipe of their own.
Here is a list of all the items that you can create and the items you will require to craft them:
Bunny Day Bed
Bunny Day Wall Clock
Bunny Day Vanity
Bunny Day Wreath
Bunny Day Crown
Bunny Day Bag
Bunny Day Fence
Bunny Day Wall
Bunny Day Flooring
Bunny Day Rug
Bunny Day Arch
Bunny Day Merry Balloons
Bunny Day Festive Balloons
Bunny Day Glowy Garland
Bunny Day Lamp
Wobbling Zipper Toy
Egg Party Dress
Egg Party Hat
You will be rewarded after you are done crafting all the Bunny Day furniture and decor recipes. However, it is not known what the reward will be.
Image credits: Nintendo | iMore