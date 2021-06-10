How To Get A Blue Axolotl In Minecraft? Use These Commands And Steps To Get This Creature

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs has been one of the most popular updates released by the makers of the game. This new update brings in a number of new creatures and additions to the game and the players are loving it. Currently, the players are trying to find Axolotl in Minecraft. They have thus been asking questions like how to get a Blue Axolotl in Minecraft. To help out these players, here is some information about getting these rare creatures in the game. Read more.

How to get a Blue Axolotl in Minecraft?

There are a total of 5 different Axolotls colours in Minecraft currently. Blue Axolotl in Minecraft is the fifth variation of the above mentioned creature and it is certainly not an easy task to come across one. The first technique is to roam around in the game and try to come across one randomly. There is no specific spawn location of the Blue Axolotl in Minecraft thus roaming around can be a viable option to get one. Apart from this, the users can also use a command to attract a Blue Axolotl in Minecraft. Keep in mind that using commands in the game is considered cheating, thus it is not recommended to do the same. But if you still want to use the command, use: “/summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}”. After using this, the players can also multiply them using the following technique.

The players will also try to breed a Blue Axolotl to get more. But for that first the players need to learn how to tame an Axolotl in Minecraft. They need to feed it a Bucket of Tropical Fish. The players also have an option to lead an Axolotl in a direction by approaching it and holding a Bucket of Tropical Fish in their hands to attract it. It is extremely similar to the concept of a pig following a carrot on a stick. Keep in mind that the Tropical Fish does not have an impact on its own. The players will need to use a Bucket of Tropical Fish for it to attract the nearby Axolotls. If the players want to breed their Axolotls, then they will need to be next to each other in the game. They will also need to feed each of them a Bucket of Tropical Fish and make them enter the "Love Mode". This will make them breed and give birth to a baby in the game.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT TWITTER