How To Get A Custom Crosshair In Fortnite? Here's All We Know About This Useful Feature

Fortnite Season 6 has been released and the makers have been adding a number of new content to their game. Because of this the players have become extremely curious about these new additions and are asking a number of questions about it. So to help them out, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more to know about Fortnite.

How to get a custom crosshair in Fortnite?

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like how to get a custom crosshair in Fortnite and what are the Fortnite cross hair settings. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of new features to their game and the players are certainly curious about it. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite feature that could answer their questions like how to get a custom crosshair in Fortnite and what are the Fortnite cross hair settings. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite crosshair settings.

The players will need to reach the 1 vs 1 world in the game. Then they will need to reach “My Island” for the same. Then open the menu and click on the “creative options." Then click on the "Devices" and choose "HUD Message Device." You will need to throw the device after equipping. You will also need to interact with the same. You will then be required to change the start time. Whatever you type in will be displayed on the screen as crosshair. Apart from that we have also managed to list a video that could help you to show custom crosshair in Fortnite. Read more about Fortnite

More about Fortnite

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Tame a Boar

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Twitter