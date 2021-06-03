How To Get Abducted By Aliens In Fortnite? Fortnite Alien Abduction Explained

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer battle royale games. They have inspired a new era of free-to-play games. Fortnite stays above all of these games by constantly developing their own. Epic puts the players on top and tries to provide new content for them as frequently as they can. They also continuously patch the game bugs and other issues that the players might be facing, to keep a smooth operation going. Many players want to learn how to get abducted by aliens in Fortnite.

How to get abducted by aliens in Fortnite?

UFOs have shown up in Fortnite. These UFOs in Fortnite aren't simply floating objects that players can see. They additionally communicate with the major parts of Fortnite Island. Players will experience alien abduction in the game through the UFOs in Fortnite. After being a victim of the alien abduction, the players will come back with full health and armour. The UFOs have been spotted around Risky Reels. The players are being beamed up while being abducted by the UFOs.

When the players are snatched by the UFO, they are shot out in another space of the guide. Whenever they are shot out, they lose the vast majority of their endurance yet keep up full health and protection. The smartest option to draw stole is to stand nearer to the UFO spawn area. To get abducted the players first had to visit the Risky Reels POI, as that’s where the UFOs spawned, but since then the number of abductions has increased and the players can get beamed up from almost anywhere on the Fortnite island.

Where to find Dual Pistols in Fortnite?

Dual Pistols are one of the weapons that have made their way back into Fortnite. Dual Pistols can be found in Rare of Epic Variants. There is no specific location for Dual Pistols in Fortnite. They can be found by looting chests or as ground loot. Looting something higher than a standard chest may increase the chances of a player getting Dual Pistols in the game. Players have been searching for the Dual Pistols in Fortnite to complete the Legendary Challenge provided by the game. Check out the Legendary Tasks associated with the Dual Pistols below:

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/1500) - 35000XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/3000) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/4500) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/6000) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/7500) - 24500XP

IMAGE: IFIREMONKEY TWITTER