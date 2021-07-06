How To Get Alien Nanites In Fortnite? Guide To Complete The New Fortnite Weekly Challenges

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games out there. The makers have constantly been releasing new content for their games and the fans are loving it. But some of them have been asking specific questions regarding the new Fortnite Weekly Challenges that have been released now. Thus the players have been asking questions like How to get alien nanites in Fortnite? To help out these players, here is all the information needed to know about Fornite Alien Nanites.

How to get alien nanites in Fortnite?

The players will first need to get the Fortnite Alien Nanites by roaming around on the map. This is because most of these Fortnite Alien Nanites are spawned randomly and can be found in any random loot or chest. These Alien Nanites can be used as both, an item or a crafting material. To recognise this new feature, the players will need to try and look for a glowing cube in the game. These Alien Nanites help the players to experience zero gravity on the island and they can be activated by throwing the cube just like a firefly jar. This task has been introduced as a part of Fortnite Weekly Challenges. To help out the players here is also a list of all the other weekly challenges. Read more

Fortnite Weekly Challenge

Stage 1 of 3: Deal Damage near an Abductor (1,000)

Stage 2 of 3: Destroy hiding places (3)

Stage 3 of 3: Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery (5)

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership (1)

Stage 1 of 2: Hunt an infected animal (1)

Stage 2 of 2: Travel in a Saucer (1,000)

Abduct an opponent with a Saucer tractor beam (1)

All of this has been released with the latest Fortnite update that was recently rolled out for the players. This has brought in a number of changes like removing the mothership from the game. Another change that has been made included renaming a popular location on Fortnite’s map. Now, Holly Hedges is going to be termed as Holly Hatchery. This is mostly only for the areas that have been attacked and captured by the aliens. To know more about the latest change, users can read the Fortnite patch notes that have been released on Epic Games official account.