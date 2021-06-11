How To Get Amethyst Shards In Minecraft? Guide For Real World Simulation Game Doubts

Minecraft has become one of the most played games all over the globe. This is mostly because of the real-world simulation options that the game offers to its players. These players have recently been trying to figure out some specific questions like where to find Amethyst Shards and how to get Amethyst Shards in Minecraft. Here is some information needed to understand Minecraft new items like the Amethyst Shards.

How to get Amethyst Shards in Minecraft?

The players are first required to understand that there are no specific locations to find Amethyst Shards in Minecraft. These can only be mined from the Amethyst clusters in the game and the players will be required to get specific items to get them. They will need to use a non-Silk Touch, non-Fortune iron, diamond or netherite pickaxe that will give them a total of 4 Amethyst Shards. The players can also use any other item to get these but it will only give them 2 Amethyst Shards instead of 4. Thus, it is extremely important to understand the working of Amethyst Shards in Minecraft. Here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help you get more Amethyst Shards.

Apart from this here is also some additional information about this new item added to Minecraft.

Minecraft Editions that have this item

Java Edition (PC/Mac): Yes (1.17)

Pocket Edition (PE): Yes (1.17.0)

Xbox 360: No

Xbox One: Yes (1.17.0)

PS3: No

PS4: Yes (1.17.0)

Wii U: No

Nintendo Switch: Yes (1.17.0)

Windows 10 Edition: Yes (1.17.0)

Education Edition: No

More about Minecraft Update

This item has been added in Minecraft 1.17 which has been titled as the Caves & Cliffs. This update has been one of the most awaited releases by the Minecraft makers because of a number of different things added into the game because of this update. They released it on June 8, 2021, and since then the players have been loving this release. Initially, this update was announced at Minecraft Live 2020 on October 3, 2020. Some of the most exciting changes include a revamped mountain and cave generation, the lush caves and dripstone caves biomes, and an increased world height. The update is so huge that the makers have divided it into two different parts. The first part is live and the second one is planned to be released in the second half of this year.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT TWITTER