How To Get Among Us New Map? The Airship Update Is Out Now, Read The Patch Notes Here

Among Us is an online multiplayer game developed and published by Innersloth. Enjoying massive popularity by Android users, the 2D co-op game has become one of the most played games on the Play Store. However, as the game keeps on getting more love from the players, developers keep rolling out new updates. Similarly, a new Among Us update - the Airship update - was rolled out on March 31, 2021. Read on to know how to get Among Us new map.

How to Get Among Us New Map - The Airship?

The Airship map had been teased by Innersloth, the makers of Among Us, since December of 2020, a couple of months after the game gained viral worldwide popularity. Among Us players had been waiting for a long time for the Airship update, and to play the Among Us Airship Map. Innersloth finally released the update on March 31, 2021, with the new Airship map and a whole lot of new updates as well. About the Among Us Airship map release time, the update was released sometime around 8 PM IST. Players don't have to do anything special to get access to the map. All they have to do is download the update, which is free.

Among Us New Map Mobile

Among Us is free on Android and iOS devices. All players need to do to get access to the map is just update their game. After updating, the Among Us Airship map will be available, free to play. Innersloth also made a lot of changes to the game and shared on their official blog posts what changes they are planning to make in the future. In their official blog, Innersloth mentioned that they have plans to completely update the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process. They also mentioned that they are planning to increase the lobby size to 15 players in future updates and that they want to keep giving more regular and transparent updates to the players. Here are the patch notes for Among Us Airship update.

This free map update includes:

The 4th map, and the biggest one yet - The Airship

New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying the trash (wow fun), and more

The ability to pick the room you start in

All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

New free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber glove, and more!

Note: minimum system requirements for mobile will be iOS 13 and Android 6

Image Credits: Still from Among Us