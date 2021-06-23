How To Get Breloom In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Breloom is a Hoenn region Pokemon that comes under the Grass type. It feeds on compost that is made of fallen and rotten leaves. If you are searching for a Breloom guide that clearly explains getting Breloom in Pokemon Go, you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Breloom, how to get Breloom in Pokemon Go, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Breloom

Breloom comes under the Grass & Fighting-type Pokémon. Max CP of Breloom is 2628. In the next section, we will have a look at how to get Breloom in Pokemon Go.

How to get Breloom in Pokemon Go?

There is no doubt that Breloom is a very rare Pokemon. Hence, you need to hustle a lot to get it. There are a couple of ways you will be able to get this Pokemon. The first one is to complete the field research tasks that are associated with Breloom. The second one is to defeat it through a raid battle. To do that, you need to form a team with counter Pokemon for Breloom, attack it, defeat, and finally get Breloom and add it to your Pokemon collection. The counter Pokemon you can use in your team are Yveltal, Moltres, Rayquaza, Honchkrow, and Staraptor.

The biological details of Breloom in Pokemon Go

Breloom comes under the bipedal family. Its body shape looks like a mushroom. This Pokemon is equipped with kangaroo-like qualities. Most of its body is coloured green. But its head, neck, and tail are beige coloured. On the top of its head, you will see a mushroom-like cap. The cap consists of beige gills underneath. It also has a red-berry like growth with a hole around it. This Pokemon is equipped with oval-shaped eyes with a black coloured mouth. The mouth resembles a beak and it has frilled segments around the base of its neck. When you notice closely, you will see that it has 2 different claws on each of its hands and feet. At the end of its tail, you will see that it has seed clusters. Those seed clusters are made of hardened and toxic spores. One good thing with this Pokemon is that it has the ability to stretch its short arms to deliver powerful and fast punches. Also, it has very nimble footwork that enables it to get closer to its opponents, attack, and finish them off.

Breloom best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Breloom is Counter & Grass Knot.

Breloom weakness in Pokemon Go

It is weak to Flying, Fairy, Psychic, Ice, Fire, and Poison moves.

Breloom evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER