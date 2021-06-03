How To Get Clamperl In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Pokemon Go Clamperl Catching Guide

Pokemon Go has become one of the most popular handheld games out there today. They have managed to achieve this by constantly developing the game to make it better for its users. Pokemon Go Update has added lots of new content to the games such as Pokemon from new regions, new quests, and challenges players can participate in and new rewards that players can earn. Players have been curious about how to get Clamperl in Pokemon Go?

How to get Clamperl in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Clamperl in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Clamperl for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Clamperl Stats

Clamperl is a part of the 3rd generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon looks like a small peach pearl, resting within a navy blue oyster. There are two types of Clamperl evolution in Pokemon Go, players can either evolve it into Huntail or Gorebyss, depending on the gender of the Clamperl. Clamperl evolution can be performed by feeding it 50 Candy. Check out the Pokedex description for Clamperl below:

Clamperl's sturdy shell is not only good for protection, but it is also used for clamping and catching prey. A fully grown Clamperl's shell will be scored with nicks and scratches all over.

Clamperl is a strong Pokemon and players should consider adding it to their Pokemon Go Collection. Clamperl knows how to hold its ground against foes and can deal significant damage when need. Players can add Clamperl to their battling arsenal if they get well-versed with its stats such as Clamperl best moveset and Clamperl weakness and more. Check out Pokemon Go Clamperl Stats below:

Pokémon GO Clamperl is a Water-type Pokemon and has a max CP of 1436, 133 attack, 135 defense, and 111 stamina in Pokemon GO. It is commonly found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Clamperl weakness Electric and Grass-type moves. Clamperl is boosted by Rain weather. Clamperl best moveset is Water Gun and Body Slam (7.79 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE