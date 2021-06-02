How To Get Crustle In Pokemon Go? Read The Crustle Catching Guide Here

Pokemon Go has truly simulated the world of Pokemon into reality. Players are always engrossed in the game, trying to find and catch new Pokemon for their collection. There are many other activities players can take part in the game which include, research tasks, hatching eggs, quests, events, and much more. The game has created a need for the players to learn about new pokemon, their characteristics, and how to catch them in the game. All this information helps the players excel in Pokemon Go. Players are wondering as to how to get Crustle in Pokemon Go, and the answer is here.

How to get Crustle in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Crustle in Pokemon Go is by endeavouring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Crustle for their collection. Players can also try catching a Dwebble and feeding it 50 Candy to evolve it into a Crustle. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Crustle Stats

Crustle is a fifth-generation Pokemon, found in the Unova region. It looks like a crab and has a huge boulder for a body. Crustle evolution doesn't exist, Crustle evolves from Dwebble after feeding it 50 candy in Pokemon Go. Crustle Pokedex description reads, "Competing for territory, Crustle fight viciously. The one whose boulder is broken is the loser of the battle". Players can also attempt to catch the Shiny edition of Crustle in Pokemon Go. While battling, Crustle can be really helpful if players are well versed with its characteristics such as Crustle best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Crustle Stats below:

Pokémon GO Crustle is a Bug and Rock type Pokemon with a max CP of 2874, 188 attack, 200 defense and 172 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Crustle is vulnerable to Rock, Steel and Water type moves. Crustle is boosted by Rain and Partly Cloudy weather. Crustle best moveset is Fury Cutter and Rock Slide (13.21 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOAPP TWITTER