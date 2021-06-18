How To Get Currupted Key Codes? Complete Guide For All Your Destiny 2 Doubts

Destiny 2 has been one of the most popular free to play first-person shooter games that are available out there. The makers have constantly been updating their game and releasing new content for the players. Currently, the players have been asking specific questions like how to get corrupted key codes? To help the players, here is all the information we have about it. Read more to know about Destiny 2 corrupted key codes.

How to get corrupted key codes?

The players have recently been trying to search about the Destiny 2 corrupted key codes. The players are first required to complete the Path of the Splicer 6 quest. The players will then get the “Corrupted Access” after completing the mission. The players will also get a Splicer Gauntlet upgrade which will allow them to collect the keys and grant them access to Corrupted versions of Expunge missions. The players can get the corrupted key codes after killing an enemy. They are spawned randomly throughout the game and keep in mind that the chances of getting the Destiny 2 corrupted key codes is a bit difficult.

Also, these Corrupted Key Codes are able to unlock only the Corrupted Conflux Chests that can be found at the end of Corrupted Expunge missions. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help the players understand 'How to get corrupted key codes?' Here are also some of the changes that have been made to the game with the latest update. All of these have been taken from Bungie’s official website. Read more.

Season Pass

Updated tooltip to inform players purchasing Season Pass ranks at rank 99, does NOT provide progress past rank 100.

Seasonal armor will no longer drop from the Season Pass.

Seasonal armor is now available exclusively through Seasonal activities and Seasonal Rank bonuses.

Updated Season Pass Rank Rewards:

Free:

Rank 5 – 25 Legendary Shards

Rank 10 – 25 Legendary Shards

Rank 15 – 5 Enhancement Cores

Rank 20 – Exotic Engram

Rank 25 – Legendary Engram

Premium:

Rank 14 – 25 Legendary Shards

Rank 15 – 5 Enhancement Cores

Rank 17 – 10,000 Glimmer

Rank 24 – Legendary Engram

Rank 27 – 5 Enhancement Cores

Rank 34 – 3 Upgrade Modules

Rank 37 – 10,000 Glimmer

Rank 44 – 25 Legendary Shards

Rank 47 – 3 Upgrade Modules

Rank 54 – Exotic Engram

Rank 57 – 5 Enhancement Cores

General Fixes

Fixed a bug that was preventing Sparrow cleanup when the rider exited the game unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue causing gear in the Destiny Content Vault to erroneously drop from strike-unique loot lists.

Sparrows no longer time out after seven seconds and can now stay in the world semi-indefinitely.

Just please be respectful where you park them.

Players can now easily filter the offerings in the Eververse Storefront Archive tab.

Offerings have increased to 200+ items in the Archive.

Store tab now displays a sheen when Bright Engrams are available for decrypting.

IMAGE: DESTINY 2 TWITTER