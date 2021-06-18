How To Get Currupted Key Codes? Complete Guide For All Your Destiny 2 Doubts

Quick links:
IMAGE: DESTINY 2 TWITTER
Destiny 2 has been one of the most popular free to play first-person shooter games that are available out there. The makers have constantly been updating their game and releasing new content for the players. Currently, the players have been asking specific questions like how to get corrupted key codes? To help the players, here is all the information we have about it. Read more to know about Destiny 2 corrupted key codes.
The players have recently been trying to search about the Destiny 2 corrupted key codes. The players are first required to complete the Path of the Splicer 6 quest. The players will then get the “Corrupted Access” after completing the mission. The players will also get a Splicer Gauntlet upgrade which will allow them to collect the keys and grant them access to Corrupted versions of Expunge missions. The players can get the corrupted key codes after killing an enemy. They are spawned randomly throughout the game and keep in mind that the chances of getting the Destiny 2 corrupted key codes is a bit difficult.
Also, these Corrupted Key Codes are able to unlock only the Corrupted Conflux Chests that can be found at the end of Corrupted Expunge missions. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help the players understand 'How to get corrupted key codes?' Here are also some of the changes that have been made to the game with the latest update. All of these have been taken from Bungie’s official website. Read more.