How To Get Dark Reflections Pack Free In Fortnite? A Detailed, Step-by-step Guide

The Dark Reflections Pack is a Cash Shop Bundle in Fortnite. These types of packs have already existed in the past and a few examples would be the Frozen Legends Pack, Lava Legends Pack, and the Shadows Rising Pack. So if you are looking for a thorough guide that explains clearly about getting the Dark Reflections pack for free in Fortnite, you have come to the right place. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to get the Dark Reflections Pack in Fortnite for free, the cosmetic and attachment details of the Dark Reflections Pack, and more.

The cosmetic and attachment details of the Dark Reflections Pack

Type of pack: Dark Reflections bundle

Available in the Cash Shop

ID for the bundle: Cube{PaintBundle

Attachments of the Dark Reflections Pack:

Dark Red Knight

Dark-jonsey

Dark Shield

Wild-cube

Dark-axe

How to get Dark Reflections Pack in Fortnite for free?

In Fortnite chapter 2 season 7, the Dark Reflections Pack is back in the game. This time, it has a brand new look and design. The Dark Reflections Pack was released into the game on 6/18/2021. The Dark Reflections Pack comes with 3 different skins and these are considered by many veteran players of Fortnite to be the best skins that have been released into the game to date. The skins include the Dark-jonsey Skin, the Dark Red Knight Skin, and the Dark wild-cube Skin. Among these 3 skins, the Dark Knight one is loved by most Fortnite players.

Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be able to get the Dark Reflections Pack for Free in Fortnite. You have to pay 15$ to get this pack without any hustle. If you get to the items Shop in Fortnite, you wouldn’t be seeing the Dark Reflections Pack in there. You wouldn’t be able to see it simply because of the time zone differences. Generally, during the 12 to 1 window of Central Europe time, all kinds of Packs and Skins including this one gets released into the game. So if you don’t see it during the launch day, you can look for it the next day or two and you will definitely find it. Please note that you don’t want to be using any shortcuts to get the Dark Reflections Pack For free in Fortnite. This is purely because the publisher of this game tracks the game and its players to figure out any glitches and whether any shortcut methods are used to get a certain feature from the game. If they found out anything suspicious, then you will be banned from playing the game.

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES TWITTER