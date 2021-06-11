How To Get Geoff Mask In Among Us? Here Are Steps To Get Geoff Keighley Among Us Mask

Among Us is a multiplayer game that came out of nowhere and has taken over the mobile gaming world. It is quite like the real-life game Mafia, where the players don’t know each other’s roles, but they must work together putting their trust in each other to win the round. Among Us follows the same concept where there are two murderers who must finish off the others and the other team has to survive this and catch hold of these murderers. None of the players other than the murderers themselves know who they are. Among Us additionally adds content like cosmetics for player engagement. Many want to learn how to get Geoff Mask in Among Us.

How to get Geoff Mask in Among Us?

The Summer Games Fest has kickstarted in Among Us. This fest will hold a variety of new events that players can complete to receive exclusive loot. The Summer Games Fest opening was streamed on twitch. The players that watched the opening ceremony, receive the Geoff Keighley Among Us Mask. The fest kicked off on the tenth of June and only the players that watched the stream were able to acquire the Geoff Mask. Among Us has provided another way for the players to acquire the mask for those who missed it the first time around. Check out how to get Geoff Keighley Among Us Mask below:

The players will have to link their Twitch account and Among Us account first, then they will have to watch the first 15 minutes of the Summer Games Fest opening and then claim the Geoff Among Us Mask when it is in the inventory.

To link the Twitch account the players will have to open the game on their desktop

Then click on the Settings option which is represented by the Gear icon

Once in the Settings Option, the players should move towards the Data tab

In the Data tab, the players will have to look for the Twitch logo in the bottom-right and click on it

Then a browser window will open where the users will have to sign in or sign-up for Twitch. Then they will have to review the data being requested if it works for them then the players can complete the rest of the prompts.

After the work here is complete, the players should go back to the game and finish the account linking process there.

Once that is done the players should search for the Summer Games Fest opening ceremony on Twitch and watch the first 15 minutes.

Then they can go back to the game’s inventory to find the Geoff Keighley Among Us mask ready for them to claim.

IMAGE: TOADSANIME TWITTER