How To Get Geoff Mask In Among Us? Here Are Steps To Get Geoff Keighley Among Us Mask

IMAGE: TOADSANIME TWITTER
Among Us is a multiplayer game that came out of nowhere and has taken over the mobile gaming world. It is quite like the real-life game Mafia, where the players don’t know each other’s roles, but they must work together putting their trust in each other to win the round. Among Us follows the same concept where there are two murderers who must finish off the others and the other team has to survive this and catch hold of these murderers. None of the players other than the murderers themselves know who they are. Among Us additionally adds content like cosmetics for player engagement. Many want to learn how to get Geoff Mask in Among Us.
The Summer Games Fest has kickstarted in Among Us. This fest will hold a variety of new events that players can complete to receive exclusive loot. The Summer Games Fest opening was streamed on twitch. The players that watched the opening ceremony, receive the Geoff Keighley Among Us Mask. The fest kicked off on the tenth of June and only the players that watched the stream were able to acquire the Geoff Mask. Among Us has provided another way for the players to acquire the mask for those who missed it the first time around. Check out how to get Geoff Keighley Among Us Mask below: