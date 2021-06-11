How To Get Harry Kane Skin In Fortnite? Here Is A Brief Guide On The Latest Fortnite Skins

This weekend, England captain Harry Kane and Germany's Marco Reus will be available in the Fortnite item market. When the skin goes live in the item shop on June 11 at 8 p.m. ET, players will be able to purchase it separately or as part of a bundle. So how to get Harry Kane skin in Fortnite? Continue reading the article to know everything about these upcoming skin bundles which also include the Marco Reus skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Skins

Epic Games has teamed up with some of the world's most famous soccer clubs to create the next batch of Fortnite skins. The corporation recently opted to reveal the British striker and German offensive midfielder just days before the commencement of the 2020 European Championships, which had to be rescheduled owing to COVID-19.

Kane additionally has a "HurriKane" back bling and an emote, whereas Reus only has a back bling and the Marcinho emote. Marco Reus has twice been named Germany's player of the year. Kane is the next player on the list, and he is presently the captain of England's national team. He has now won the Premier League's Golden Boot title three times, which is given annually to the league's top striker.

Fortnite is still hugely popular, especially among younger players, and has a slew of collaborations for skins, playable characters, and more, including Marvel, Star Wars, Borderlands, Batman, Ghostbusters, and a slew of others. Aside from the skins, there's also the Fortnite UEFA Euro 2020 Trademark Cup, which allows players to compete for prizes in various rounds held throughout the day, with players and prizes divided into geographic regions.

The official price of the Harry Kane and Marco Reus skins is yet to be revealed. You can get a good sense of how much they'll cost by browsing at the Item Shop. Individual skins will very certainly be sold alongside their corresponding emotes and bling. The Individual skins could range in price from 1,500 to 1,700 V-Bucks, with two-skin bundles costing around 2,000 V-Bucks. As a result, you'll need to buy the 2800 V-Bucks bundle in the store to receive both skins.

IMAGE: Epic Games