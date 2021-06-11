How To Get Ignition Card In Valorant? Here Is A Brief Guide On These Player Cards

To commemorate Episode 1 of Valorant, Riot Games unveiled the Valorant Ignition player card, which will be added to everyone's inventory for free. The return of Night is announced on the first anniversary of Valorant. In the game, there are new skin packages and combat passes, as well as a market. With the release of Killjoy, Reyna, and Skye, as well as the new map Icebox, this Ignition player card is now available. So how to get Ignition card in Valorant? Continue reading the article to find out.

Formation Player Card

As part of the game's one-year-anniversary celebrations, the Valorant's Ignition card is now available for free. To commemorate the game's first birthday, a total of three player cards will be issued. Riot Games had planned to sell the player card through its redemption site, but decided against it when a large number of players attempted and failed to redeem the new Duality player card.

For all those who are wondering on how to redeem codes in Valorant, you actually don't need to anymore. All players will receive the Valorant Ignition card directly from Riot Games. Riot Games has decided to add the cards directly to player inventories because to troubles with the redemption website, which was offline for several days due to high traffic. Start Valorant and go to the main menu, then Collections to redeem the Valorant Ignition Card.

On June 14, a Prime Gaming drop will deliver the Episode Two player card. Episode Three's third player card will be included in the Year 1 event pass, which will be available from June 22 to July 7. All players will be able to receive the pass for free, and it will feature seven levels of goodies that can be won through playing and earning XP.

Valorant was developed and published by Riot Games, that is the studio behind the development of League of Legends and is a cooperative first-person shooter. In this, the players take on the role of one of numerous agents, each of whom is based on a different country or culture. Spike Rush, Escalation, Deathmatch, and Competitive are some of the game modes available.

IMAGE: Riot Games