How To Get Intel From A Character In Fortnite? Follow This Guide To Finish This Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 week 15 is here and the players are getting a lot of basic epic challenges. The main aim for these seems to be revolving around the new core mechanics that was introduced at the season start. In one of the challenges of this week, the players will have to get intel from one of the non-playable characters that are present all around the map. Continue reading the article to know more about this Fortnite intel and duel characters in Fortnite.
How to Get Intel From a Character in Fortnite
Just like every week, there are seven challenges in Fortnite for week 15 as well. This time there won't be any battle specific quests and instead of that, players only need to interact with friendly NPCs and this will be rewarded with a lot of experience points. Now to receive intel, all you need to do is locate any NPC that can provide you with a quest to complete. It can be anything like collecting apples etc. Here are some of the NPC Fortnite characters from whom you can receive intel:
- Kyle
- Kyle can be located at the Lumber Lodge on the south shore of the island
- The second location where you can find him is in the Weeping Woods in the RV park.
- Ragnarok
- Ragnarok can be located at the Viking Vessel west of Holly Hedges.
- Lexa
- Lexa is mostly present in one of the buildings that are located in the west direction from Hunter’s Haven.
- Burnout
- There are a lot of highways on the Fortnite map and Burnout is one of the non-playable characters that the players can locate on the highways around the map.
- Some of these locations are as follows:
- The highway in the west direction of Sweaty Sands
- At the FN Radio which is in the west direction from the Apple Orchard
- The highway at the south of Steamy Stacks.
- Bunker Jonesy
- Bunker Jonesy can be found on the Camp Cod island on the south shore of the map
- He can also be located at the Shipwreck Cove that is located on the east shore of the map.
- Sleuth
- Sleuth can be found at the Retail Row where his office is located
- Another location for this NPC is in the buildings that are present at Sweaty Sands