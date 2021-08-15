How to get into Diablo 2: Resurrected early beta without pre-ordering the game?

Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta testing has already begun from Friday, August 13, 2021, and players can access early beta without pre-ordering the game. The early access beta will allow fans and players to play the game and test various features and aspects o of the game. However, there is a way to avoid pre-ordering the game and get into the early access for free. Keep reading to know more about how to enter into Diablo 2 resurrected beta for free.

How to gain early access to Diablo II Resurrected without pre-ordering the game?

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo II Resurrected is set to be launched later this year. However, to test the gameplay, the developers have launched an early access program, which will also act as beta testing and help identify any bugs in the game. Those who have pre-ordered the game will get early access, starting August 13, 2021. However, those who do not wish to spend on the early version can also enjoy the game.

For players who are not sure enough to pre-order the Diablo 2: Resurrected, there is a way to enter into beta testing without purchasing it as well. It is a rather simple and entertaining way to early access the game. All a player needs to do is watch a Twitch stream of any player who is streaming Diablo 2: Resurrected. However, a player needs to watch only one streamer for two and a half hours, either continuously or in breaks. The Twitch drops a player will get this way is time-bound and hence a player will lose access after 24 hours. Additionally, a player needs to connect their Battle.net account with Twitch to be eligible for free early access to the game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected pre-order

To pre-order Diablo 2 Resurrected, you need to visit the official Blizzard Store or click on the direct link here. The base Diablo II: Resurrected game is available for $39.99, whereas the Prime Evil Collection will cost an additional $20. However, if you are simply looking to opt for the Diablo 2 technical alpha test, you don't need to pre-order the game. All you need to do is log in with your BattleNet account and sign up.