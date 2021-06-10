How To Get Overwatch League Tokens? Here Is A Comprehensive Guide On League Tokens

Overwatch League tokens can be used to buy team skins for heroes in Overwatch. Each team skin costs 100 tokens and comes with both a home and an away version. Overwatch League tokens will also be required to purchase exclusive skins. So how to get Overwatch League tokens? Continue reading the article for a guide on Overwatch League tokens as of the latest update.

Overwatch Tokens

Back in 2020, to obtain Overwatch League tokens, the players had to watch live matches on either the mobile app or on their official website. This took a few extra steps but now earning these tokens is easy thanks to the growth of YouTube platform. However, in order to earn tokens, your Battle.net account must be linked to a viewing platform, much like it was last year on the Overwatch League website.

For every hour of live Overwatch League matches watched on compatible platforms, the players will receive five League Tokens. The viewing time is recorded in real-time, so if you watch 30 minutes in one session and then watch another 30 minutes later, you'll be given credit for the complete hour. One thing you need to remember is that only live matches can be used to accrue viewing time.

Go to "Settings" on YouTube and then to "Connected Apps" on the left-hand side, or use our shortcut link. Find the Battle.net link under linked apps and click "Connect." You'll be able to acquire Overwatch League tokens after logging in with your Battle.net account. When live games begin on April 16, you can start earning tokens by watching them. You will receive five Overwatch League tokens for every hour of viewing.

Blizzard Entertainment developed and released Overwatch, a 2016 team-based multiplayer first-person shooter. Blizzard's fourth major series, Overwatch, was announced at the 2014 BlizzCon event. Casual play, competitive ranked play, and support for esports contests such as Blizzard's Overwatch League are all available in the game. Blizzard unveiled their plans for the Overwatch League at BlizzCon 2016, and the first season began in January 2018, with teams fighting for a US$1 million League winner reward.

IMAGE: Blizzard Entertainment