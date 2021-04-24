How To Get Pink Valk In Roblox? Learn More About The Ongoing Metaverse Event

Roblox is an extremely popular game platform that is used by thousands of players all over the globe. The makers have now introduced a new Metaverse Event and also some rewards with it. Thus the players have been asking some specific questions about these rewards like how to get pink Valk in Roblox. Here is some valuable information that can answer your questions including how to get pink Valk in Roblox.

How to get pink Valk in Roblox?

The pink Valk has been introduced in the game as a part of the Roblox Metaverse Event. Participating in this event will give the users a chance to win this Pink Valk in Roblox. This is basically a new headgear that is brought in for a new character in the game. You will need to collect all the special Mystery Boxes including the Admins Box, the Developers Box, the Video Stars Box, and the MVP Box to get the pink Valk for free.

Similarly, the players are required to complete as many tasks as they can of every champion to collect points and get rewards for them. The Metaverse Event started on April 15 and is scheduled to go on till May 20. Thus try and make the most out of this time period and get some interesting rewards as the Pink Valk or Valkyrie. Apart from this, we have also managed to list a popular video from Youtube about getting the pink Valk in Roblox. See

More about Roblox

Apart from this, the players are also trying to search about the codes of the new Roblox games recently. The new game is called Roblox Anime Mania and it allows the players to team up with their friends and fight the number of waves of enemies. The game also has a number of different game modes like the Tower Defense. But the players are curious about the codes in the game. So we have listed some of these codes right here. Read

100MILVISITS – Gems and Gold (Apr 20)

HWYT – Gems and Gold (Most recent, April 11)

OFFSM00K – Gems and Gold

OffMeno – Gems and Gold

1PIECE – Gems & Gold

StarCodeBenni – Gems & Gold

Miracle – 650 Gems & 1000 Gold

ibeMaine – 500 Gems & 150 Gold

bugsFIX – 400 Gems

animeMANIAHYPE – 500 Gems & 1000 Gold

Dessi – 650 Gems & 1000 Gold

Aricku – 500 Gems & 1000 Gold

SPGBlackStar – 500 Gems

REAPER? – 250 Gems

1MVISITS – 200 Gems

IFOLLOWEDYOU – 50 Gems

FIXITROBLOX – 400 Gems

STRESSTEST – 350 Gems

Promo Image Source: Roblox Twitter