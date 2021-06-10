How To Get Powder Snow In Minecraft 1.17? Here Is A Short Guide On The New Update

While the cliffs will receive new snow effects, powder snow blocks, and goats, the truly exciting additions will be found underneath the surface. All you have to do is dig downwards to find these new regions. For both the Windows 10 and Java Editions, the release date for Minecraft Caves & Cliffs has been split, with the first portion arriving on June 8 and the second set for the holiday season. It was first revealed at this year's Minecraft Live conference. So how to get powder snow in Minecraft? Continue reading the article to find out.

Minecraft 1.17 Powder Snow Update

This features new mobs and building blocks like dripleaf and deepslate, as well as new mobs like goats and axolotls. This update also includes the addition of new copper products. Minecraft goats occur in cliff places and jump a long distance, two whole blocks to be exact. These goats have a nasty temper, and if you irritate them enough, they will easily harm you and send you a long way. You can also milk them. When Goats ram into a block, they may drop a Goat Horn, which you can pick up and use to mimic the trumpeting blare heard at the beginning of a raid.

The AXOLOTLS come next. These are deadly in real life and are high-level predators. But they are your finest pals for underwater excursions in Minecraft. All you have to do now is collect as many as you can in buckets and use them while exploring underwater caves. They'll take out all of your foes while keeping you safe.

The new Minecraft blocks in 1.17

Copper ore – These can be found underground close to mine shafts

Dripstone and Pointed Dripstone blocks – These can be located inside caves

Amethyst geodes – Same as the above, these are also found in caves

Glow lichen – Can be easily found in caves

Powdered snow – For these, you will have to go on mountain tops

Deepslate – To get deepslate you will need to go close to bedrock

Moss – Moss can be located in the chests that exist inside shipwreck chests. Using bone meal is the best way to make them grow fast.

Glow Berries – The glow berries can be easily obtained from regular chests

Azalea – These are pretty rare and you will need to use bone meal on moss to find it

Dripleaf plant – Same as above, use bone meal on moss to find this plant.

IMAGE: Mojang