How To Get Stone In Rust? Here Is The Stone Gathering Guide For Rust

One of the key ways of surviving in Rust is to have an ample amount of resources. These resources will help the players craft various items that will help them in some way or another. Due to the complex nature of the game, resources can be used to craft food, weapons, settlements, medicines and so much more. Finding all types of resources can sometimes prove difficult for the players. Many have been wondering how to get stone in Rust.

How to get Stone in Rust?

Stones are one of the most important resources in Rust. This resource can be used to craft a good number of items, so it is advisable for the players to get rocks in Rust for themselves. The issue at hand is where to find stone in Rust. Thanks to the life-like nature of the game, the players can get rocks in Rust as they would normally. The way to gather a huge amount of stones in Rust is by setting up a mining quarry in a stone yielding area. This quarry will yield huge amounts of stone timely for the players. Another way of stacking up stones in Rust is by mining rock nodes.

There is one more way to gather stones in Rust and that’s by simply picking them up from the ground. However, this won't provide a huge of stones for the players; Stone has many uses in the game. It can be used to craft various amount of items that are very useful for the players in the game. Stone is also used for upgrading a building structure to Stone Tier, making the structure a lot more resistant to damage. Check out all the items that can be crafted by stones in Rust below:

Furnace

Large Furnace

Arrows

Handmade Shells

Stone Hatchet

Stone Pickaxe

Rust Console Update Patch Notes

The latest Rust update aims to solve the issues that are being faced by the players playing the game on the console. Check out all the issues that have been fixed in the Rust update below:

Fixed server-side issue causing progress rollbacks

Fixed Xbox Series performance

Fixed server filters and search

Fixed level 2 workbench crafting

Fixed gunpowder crafting

Fixed corn server kick

Fixed issue with team system

Fixed issue with sleeping bag assignment

Fixed missing skin textures

Fixed poor texture quality on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Fixed inverted camera and sensitivity settings

Fixed strafing and auto-sprint on Xbox

IMAGE: PLAYRUST TWITTER